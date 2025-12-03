Indian envoy strengthens ties through key meetings

Senators Strengthen Ties



WASHINGTON

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met a bipartisan group of US Senators in Washington and discussed several key areas of the India-US partnership, including defence, energy, trade and major global issues.

The meeting took place at India House and brought together Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Dan Sullivan and Markwayne Mullin, along with Democratic Senators Peter Welch, Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse. Kwatra said he was grateful for their support in strengthening the growing partnership between the two nations.

The Ambassador wrote on X that the discussions were “fruitful” and helped deepen understanding on shared interests. He highlighted that cooperation in defence, trade, and global strategic matters continues to be an important pillar of the relationship between New Delhi and Washington.

Kwatra also met General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, for talks focused on defence cooperation and regional issues that both countries closely monitor. He described the conversation as pleasant and constructive, noting that defence ties continue to expand through regular dialogue and collaboration.

In addition to these meetings, the Indian envoy held a detailed discussion last week with Jacob Helberg, the 22nd US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs. Kwatra congratulated Helberg on taking office and said their talks covered a wide range of topics such as a mutually beneficial trade deal, the strategic trade dialogue, and technology partnerships, including cooperation in artificial intelligence.

On November 24, Kwatra also met US Representative Jay Obernolte, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Science, Space, and Technology Research. Their conversation focused on strengthening ties in science, technology, innovation and AI, areas where India and the US continue to seek deeper collaboration.