Judge-led probe ordered after deadly Hong Kong fire

Officials say substandard plastic mesh and insulation hastened the blaze across seven towers; with 4,000 residents, about 30 missing and bodies found during escape attempts

HONG KONG

Hong Kong has launched a judge-led independent probe to investigate the city’s deadliest fire in decades, which claimed at least 156 lives at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex.

Chief Executive John Lee announced that the committee will examine what caused the fire and why it spread so quickly. This decision follows police arrests of 15 people on suspicion of manslaughter and 12 others in a linked corruption investigation.

Officials said poor renovation materials, including unsafe plastic mesh and insulation foam, helped the flames move rapidly across seven towers. More than 4,000 people lived in the complex, and investigators are still searching two severely damaged buildings. Around 30 people remain missing, with bodies found in stairwells and on rooftops where residents tried to escape the smoke.

The tragedy has sparked calls for transparency, though authorities warned against “exploiting the disaster.” A student activist was detained and released, and reports suggest two others are under sedition investigation. Rights groups say the government must not silence people seeking accountability.

Residents had previously raised concerns in 2024 about the renovation mesh used on scaffolding, saying it seemed unsafe. Tests later confirmed that the materials did not meet fire-safety standards and had been placed in areas difficult for inspectors to reach. Officials also said some fire alarms were not working.

Thousands across the city have paid tribute to the victims, including ten domestic helpers from Indonesia and the Philippines. Ceremonies are planned in London, Taipei and Tokyo. A memorial on Tuesday saw hundreds praying and offering lotus-shaped paper tributes.

Search work continues in the worst-hit towers, where rooms are charred and filled with debris. Nearly 1,500 residents have been moved to temporary homes, while many others stay in hostels. More than 60 pets died, though over 200 animals were rescued.