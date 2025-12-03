Macron begins China trip amid Europe’s balancing act

Analysts say Macron seeks firm yet balanced China message as Europe faces strains, with leaders planning 2026 visits

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to China this week for a three-day state visit, as Europe tries to balance its growing concerns over Beijing with its deep economic ties to the world’s second-largest economy.

The visit, which will take place from December 3 to 5, includes stops in Beijing and Chengdu. Macron’s goal is to push for fairer trade conditions, stronger market access and greater cooperation in technology while avoiding moves that could spark a wider trade conflict.

Analysts say Macron must deliver a careful message: Europe will respond to rising economic and security challenges from China but does not want a damaging breakdown in relations. His trip follows tense EU-China talks earlier this year, when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that ties had reached a critical turning point. European leaders, including Britain’s Keir Starmer and Germany’s Friedrich Merz, are also preparing China visits next year.

European industries have been hit hard by cheap Chinese exports, especially steel, while Europe worries about China’s lead in electric vehicles and control over rare earth materials. With global trade shaken by U.S. tariffs, Beijing is positioning itself as a key business partner and hopes to ease European fears about its support for Russia and its state-driven industrial model.

Before the trip, Macron’s advisers said he would urge China to increase domestic consumption and share technological gains with Europe. The EU is also drafting a new economic security doctrine that could lead to tougher trade measures.

Macron is expected to avoid the diplomatic missteps of his 2023 visit, when comments on Taiwan stirred U.S. criticism. This time, he plans to stress the importance of stability and urge China not to escalate tensions.