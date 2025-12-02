CM Siddaramaiah invited to D K Shivakumar’s residence today

Shivakumar invites Siddaramaiah for breakfast, signalling unity amid leadership tussle

BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been formally invited for breakfast at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s residence today, the latter’s office had confirmed on Monday. The invite follows a previous breakfast meeting at Siddaramaiah’s home, aimed at quelling a brewing leadership tussle within the state Congress.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah said he had been told to come but had not received a formal call yet. “Maybe they might call. If I am called, I will go,” he stated, hinting at cautious optimism ahead of the meeting.

The two leaders have publicly assured unity, following directions from the Congress high command. “From now, there won’t be any confusion,” Siddaramaiah had said, emphasizing that both he and Shivakumar would adhere to the party leadership’s guidance.

Observers see the upcoming breakfast as another step toward reinforcing truce and coordination between the state’s top Congress leaders. The gesture is expected to ease tensions and send a message of consolidated leadership ahead of crucial political developments in Karnataka.

The high command’s intervention underscores its intent to pause internal disputes while maintaining party stability in the state. Both leaders’ engagement signals a move toward collaboration and reaffirmation of party discipline.

‘CM and I work like brothers’: DK Shivakumar reiterates unity

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar once again stressed party unity, insisting that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah function “like brothers” and that there are no factions within the Congress. Speaking to the media after offering floral tributes to Kengal Hanumanthaiah on his birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar addressed the growing speculation around internal divisions and the recent breakfast meeting.

Shivakumar said the meeting was purely a matter between him and the Chief Minister, adding that attempts to portray them as leaders of rival camps were baseless. “There are no groups in our party. We are born alone and we die alone — so why would we need factions? You in the media keep showing Siddaramaiah’s group and DKShi’s group. But we do not believe in any such divisions,” he clarified.



7 to 8 leaders competing to be CM: BY Vijayendra

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said that the race for the chief minister’s post within the ruling Congress has intensified, with seven to eight senior MLAs and ministers reportedly vying for the position. Speaking to the media, he criticised the ongoing power struggle, claiming it has weakened the administration. Vijayendra alleged that since the Siddaramaiah government came to power, it has shown negligence toward farmers. He accused the Congress of blocking key welfare schemes, including the additional ₹4,000 under the Kisan Samman Yojana introduced during the BJP government and the Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme launched by Basavaraj Bommai.



“Seven to eight senior legislators and ministers in the ruling party are competing to somehow become the CM” – Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra



