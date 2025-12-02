KARNATAKA TIGER CENSUS

Karnataka to commence tiger census in January 2026



BENGALURU

Karnataka forest officials are gearing up for the all-India tiger census, scheduled to begin in January 2026. Training for staff in the Bengaluru Circle has been completed, and the central government aims to release the nationwide report by April 2026.

The census will follow a three-phase methodology: Phase 1 will collect data on carnivore and prey base density, Phase 2 will compile field reports, and Phase 3 will analyse camera trap images. The exercise will first cover Project Tiger areas before extending to other forest patches.

Karnataka’s tiger population has fluctuated over recent years: from 403 in 2020, rising to 417 in 2022, dipping to 408 in 2023, and 393 in 2024. The state ranks second nationally with 563 tigers in the last all-India assessment. Officials highlight rising human-wildlife conflicts and the need for relocation to new habitats.

· Phase 1: Carnivore & prey density

· Phase 2: Field reports

· Phase 3: Camera trap data

· Tiger Population Trend (Karnataka): 2020: 403 → 2022: 417 → 2023: 408 → 2024: 393

This synchronized estimation aims to provide updated data for conservation planning and conflict management.

Tiger kills pregnant cow, injures another in Virajpet village

MADIKERI

A tiger attack in Badagabanagala village of Virajpet taluk has left residents shaken after it killed a pregnant cow and grievously injured another on Monday. The cow belonging to V. C. Chandra was mauled near his house, with the tiger consuming part of the carcass after pulling out the calf. Another cow owned by Vijay Kumar was also attacked and is in critical condition. Forest officials, led by Titimati RFO Gangadhar, inspected the spot and began tracking the tiger. Villagers have urged authorities to take preventive measures amid rising fear.