Prajwal Revanna appeals for bail, lawyer questions evidence

Bengaluru

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case involving a domestic worker, has approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the verdict and seeking bail. The case was heard on December 1, 2025, before a division bench comprising Justices K.S. Mudgal and T. Venkatesh Naik. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Prajwal, presented strong arguments, highlighting inconsistencies and raising doubts over the evidence, urging the court to grant bail.

Luthra questioned why no complaint was filed by the victim for three years despite alleged incidents in 2019 and 2021, and why multiple criminal cases were suddenly registered. He also challenged the prosecution’s claims regarding Prajwal’s mobile phone, arguing that no proper notice under Section 91 was issued, and no attempt was made to obtain information from the mobile company using the IMEI number.

Additionally, Luthra raised doubts over the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) evidence, suggesting possible political motives in filing the case and inconsistencies in the handling of the victim’s clothes and DNA samples. He contended that some key officials involved in collecting evidence had passed away, questioning the admissibility and reliability of the forensic findings. The High Court, after hearing these arguments, adjourned the proceedings to Wednesday, leaving the public and legal observers eager to see how the arguments and counterarguments