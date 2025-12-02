Tuesday, December 2, 2025
CM Honors Hanumanthaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to former CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah on his death anniversary at Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on Monday.

