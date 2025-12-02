HomeCityCM Honors Hanumanthaiah City CM Honors Hanumanthaiah By Cityhilights December 2, 2025 0 74 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to former CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah on his death anniversary at Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on Monday. Tagscityhilights.newsibcworldnews.comindianpolicenews.in Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleGovt confirms spoofing across major airports, says no impact on flightsNext articlePrajwal Revanna appeals for bail, lawyer questions evidence Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com RELATED ARTICLES City CM Siddaramaiah invited to D K Shivakumar’s residence today December 2, 2025 City KARNATAKA TIGER CENSUS December 2, 2025 City Prajwal Revanna appeals for bail, lawyer questions evidence December 2, 2025 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Most Popular CM Siddaramaiah invited to D K Shivakumar’s residence today December 2, 2025 KARNATAKA TIGER CENSUS December 2, 2025 Prajwal Revanna appeals for bail, lawyer questions evidence December 2, 2025 Govt confirms spoofing across major airports, says no impact on flights December 2, 2025 Load more