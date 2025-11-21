SIT findings to be revealed during Belagavi session: Home Min

Dharmasthala case



Bengaluru

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will soon submit its report to the government regarding the Dharmasthala case.

He added that full details will be shared during the upcoming Belgaum session. Speaking near his Sadashivanagar residence, he said the SIT is preparing a chargesheet for the court, and once it is submitted, the truth about the case, including any conspiracy and those responsible, will become clear.

He said the government will also receive the SIT’s detailed report because it was the government that formed the team.

Commenting on the recent ATM cash van robbery in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the police have collected all major details. The investigation team is checking whether the robbers are from Karnataka or from outside the state.

He explained that the number plates of the Innova and Swift cars used by the suspects were hacked, and the gang changed vehicles while escaping. Police are tracking all vehicles that moved in and out of the state during that time and verifying CCTV footage to identify the route. He assured that the robbers will be caught soon.

Addressing questions about the government completing two and a half years in office, he said there is no need to give special importance to this milestone. He added that the party high command has given no directions about any transfer of power, and the issue was not raised in the CLP meeting. He asked why unnecessary attention should be given when there are no instructions from the top.

Parameshwar also said the state is receiving less GST money from the Centre and that several central project funds remain pending. He added that the government will review financial planning, reduce wasteful spending, and discuss further grants with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has vast budget experience.