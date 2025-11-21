Friday, November 21, 2025
Work with loyalty, passion: Engineers told

BENGALURU
Greater Bangalore Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said engineers can deliver high-quality work only when they develop loyalty and passion for their profession.

Speaking at a two-day capacity-building workshop held on November 20 and 21 at the Administrative Research Institute, he told engineers and contractors from the five municipal corporations that attention to detail and proper procedures are essential for achieving better project outcomes.

He said Bengaluru should aim for complete public transport connectivity. Citizens who choose to walk should be able to reach any part of the city through a well-linked public transport network, and this principle must guide future projects.

Rao noted that Bengaluru has always served as a model for other Indian cities and called on officials to strengthen this reputation further. He praised the nationally recognised Tender SURE projects for improving road design and urban quality.

As part of the event, a demonstration on “Our Road Manual” was presented. Participants then discussed and exchanged ideas on several key topics, including preparing RFPs and tenders, road construction, building proper footpaths, operation and maintenance of civic works, upkeep of utility facilities, road safety, street designs that include Divyangjan, planning ward-level roads, and managing floods and heatwaves. They also reviewed CSR efforts, urban design activities, the “Fix My Pathhole” initiative, GIS use, and engineers’ feedback. Chief engineers, executive engineers, assistant executive engineers of the Greater Bangalore Authority, officials from the West, North, and South municipal corporations, and representatives from WRI, Sensing Local, Infra Support, and other organisations participated in the workshop.

