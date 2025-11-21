Bihar defeat leaves DKS disappointed: Yatnal

BENGALURU

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal mocked Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, saying the Congress leader’s recent talk about “sacrifice” shows his growing frustration.

Yatnal claimed that Shivakumar had invested heavily—politically and financially—in the Bihar elections, but suffered a big defeat, leaving him disappointed and confused. According to Yatnal, the Congress high command now fully supports Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, fearing that any internal conflict might cost the party its hold on Karnataka.

Yatnal also alleged that Shivakumar currently has no loyal MLAs and has “disappeared” politically. He added that he was expelled from the party because some leaders believed he was standing in the way of a supposed plan to form a government led jointly by Shivakumar and BJP leader Vijayendra. Yatnal mocked this idea, saying that if the two leaders ever took charge, “nothing would be left in Karnataka”, claiming they would misuse resources. He also alleged that even Vijayendra, who expected to become Deputy Chief Minister, is now disappointed.

Yatnal further criticised Shivakumar for claiming he had achieved major progress by appealing to national Congress leaders. He said Shivakumar was wrongly boasting before Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, while Rahul Gandhi himself was dismissive.

Commenting on the Congress government completing two and a half years, Yatnal said its performance was “zero in both development and corruption control”. Apart from one guarantee scheme, he said nothing else had been delivered. He accused the government of failing to improve law and order, curb communal issues, or encourage development projects. He alleged that CM Siddaramaiah offered large grants to MLAs only to prevent rebellion, while no funds were provided for irrigation or new appointments. According to Yatnal, corruption is rising and people have not received the benefits they were promised.