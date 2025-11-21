Min Patil plans London visit to boost investments

Bengaluru

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M. B. Patil announced that he will lead a high-level delegation to London from November 24 to 26 to attract fresh investments from major UK-based companies. He shared the details after meeting Seema Malhotra, the UK Minister for Commonwealth Affairs and Development, and Linda Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, in Bengaluru.

Patil said the Free Trade Agreement signed earlier this year between India and the United Kingdom has created a positive atmosphere for investment and cooperation. During the visit, the delegation will meet senior leaders of several well-known companies, including Element-6, ARM, Linde, Martin-Baker, Fido AI, Oxford Space Systems, Green Jets, Nanopore Tech, Group Rhodes, The Senator Group, The Latos Group and Samco Holdings. The aim is to encourage these firms to set up or expand their operations in Karnataka.

He explained that the State is focusing on strengthening economic ties with the UK in key areas such as higher education, technology exchange, high-tech manufacturing, aerospace, defence, electric vehicles, clean energy, and research-driven industries. As part of the visit, the team will also take part in a meeting organised by the UK-India Business Council on November 25.

UK officials also shared updates about British educational institutions entering Bengaluru. The King’s School, Canterbury, one of the oldest schools in the UK, will open its Bengaluru campus in 2026. RGS Guildford, in partnership with the Ryan Educational Group, will begin its campus in 2028. Both schools will follow the British 12-year curriculum.

Patil said that the University of Liverpool opening its Bengaluru campus is a promising sign, adding that many more global universities are expected to establish a presence in Karnataka soon.