Law and order worsened: Nikhil slams Cong govt

BENGALURU

The law and order situation in Karnataka has worsened, says JDS Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who criticised the state government for failing to protect ordinary citizens.

Commenting on a recent daylight robbery in Bengaluru, Nikhil said incidents like these have left people anxious. “The common people are not safe. Rowdies and thieves act without fear because the government has failed to teach them a lesson,” he said, adding that administrative failures have allowed crime to rise over the past two and a half years. He urged the Home Minister to take the matter seriously and ensure such incidents do not recur.

Nikhil also accused the Congress government of prioritising advertisements and corruption over public welfare. “The achievements of this government are limited to advertising. Tax money of seven crore Kannadigas is being used arbitrarily,” he said. He claimed the government has done little to earn the trust or hearts of the people.

On a political note, he predicted that the Congress party may lose its national status in the near future. Highlighting the NDA’s success in Bihar, he suggested that the people’s support is shifting away from Congress. He warned Congress leaders to stop underestimating other parties and to reflect on their performance ahead of the 2028 Karnataka elections.

Nikhil’s remarks reflect growing public concern over crime and governance in the state, placing pressure on the government to respond and restore confidence among citizens.