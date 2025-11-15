Siddu meets RaGa in New Delhi, keep mum on Karnataka politics

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday met top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday and instilled confidence with the Gandhi family scion following the Congress party’s massive defeat in the Bihar assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah was in Delhi to attend a book release programme of former Union Minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal. The CM meeting with Rahul Gandhi fueled political speculation amid talk of ‘November Revolution’ of possible change of leadership in Karnataka.

However, the CM categorically told media that “Karnataka political issue including long pending cabinet rejig or any other issues was not discussed with Rahul. This meeting was only to discuss the outcome of Bihar polls.”

The CM said he, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Rahul. Congress General Secretary ( Organisation) K C Venugopal and other party central leaders were also present. The meeting lasted for 15 minutes, in which both Siddaramaiah and in which both Siddaramaiah and Reddy reposed faith in Rahul leadership and vowed to extend full support to his fight against the BJP and its agenda. “Since the Congress suffered a setback in the Bihar assembly polls, me and Revanth Reddy went to meet Rahul. Both of us instilled confidence with Rahul. We also extended full support to his fight against the BJP and its agenda. Together we will continue to fight against the BJP,” the CM said.

CAPTION: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attends the launch of the 100th edition of the series “Dil Se with Kapil Sibal” in Delhi. Several leaders met the Chief Minister on the occasion.