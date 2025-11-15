 ‘Purification’ effort!

K Jayakumar takes charge as prez of gold scam-tainted Travancore Devaswom Board

The former Chief Secretary pledges to ‘restore faith of devotees and reputation of TDB’

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the controversy over the Sabarimala gold theft case that has cast a shadow over the Kerala government and the temple administration, former chief secretary K Jayakumar took charge as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Saturday.

As veteran, now retired bureaucrat Jayakumar assumes charge as the new TDB president on Saturday, shockwaves from the ongoing probe into the Sabarimala gold heist have unsettled the CPI(M)’s top brass, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The arrest of five people earlier this week, culminating in the dramatic detention of N Vasu, a two-time former Devaswom commissioner, former TDB president and long-time confidant of Chief Minister Vijayan — has pushed the party into an uncomfortable defensive posture.

Vasu’s arrest, insiders admit, has sparked anxiety within the leadership as the Kerala High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team continues its enquiry without interference from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Jayakumar, who replaces CPI-M member PS Prasanth, steps into the role at a moment of unprecedented scrutiny.

While his administrative credentials are widely acknowledged, he is expected to face pressure from the CPI(M)-backed unions that wield significant in the Board.