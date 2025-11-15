28 blackbucks die of bacterial infection in Belagavi zoo

According to experts, the toll could have been significantly lower had the infected animals been identified early and immediately isolated from the herd.

BELAGAVI: A sudden wave of deaths at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo in Belagavi has triggered alarm within Karnataka’s Forest Department, after 28 blackbucks perished within three days under unexplained circumstances.

Zoo authorities confirmed that the facility housed 38 blackbucks, of which only 10 now remain. Assistant Conservator of Forest Nagaraj Balhasuri said eight blackbucks died two days earlier, with another 20 succumbing on Saturday. He noted that the zoo’s veterinary team suspects a bacterial infection, though the precise cause is yet to be determined. “We have sent the viscera sample to the authorities at Bannerghatta Zoological Park in Bengaluru to find out the reason behind the death,” Balhasuri told reporters.

Preliminary findings suggest a bacterial infection as the cause of the mass deaths, raising serious concerns over the alleged negligence of the zoo’s veterinary doctors and forest staff.

According to experts, the toll could have been significantly lower had the infected animals been identified early and immediately isolated from the herd. The failure to monitor the health of the animals and take timely action is being viewed as a major lapse on the part of the authorities responsible for their care.

The mini zoo housed a total of 38 blackbucks, brought to Belagavi from the Gadag zoo around four to five years ago. The animals were between four and six years old. Among the dead, 13 were male and the remaining were female, marking a severe loss to the zoo’s blackbuck population.

Deputy Director Nagaraj Balehosur, speaking to reporters, said, “We were alerted after eight blackbucks died on November 13. We have collected the necessary samples and sent them for laboratory diagnosis. Such an incident has never occurred in this zoo before. There has been no change in the food or water supply to the animals. Although the blackbuck enclosure is adjacent to other animal enclosures, there is no threat to the other species as of now.”

He added that precautionary measures are being taken on the advice of wildlife health experts of Mysuru. “We are in continuous touch with expert veterinarians to protect the remaining blackbucks. A team of specialist doctors from Mysuru is on the way to Belagavi,” he said.

The mass death of blackbucks—an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act—has sparked outrage among wildlife conservationists and citizens alike. The incident has intensified calls for a thorough investigation and accountability from zoo authorities to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Forest Min Khandre orders probe

Bengaluru: Expressing deep concern over the unnatural death of 28 deer at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Kiru Zoo in Bhutaramanahatti, Belgaum, Forest, Biology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered a probe.

According to preliminary reports, these deer died of an infectious disease, and he has directed that all precautionary measures be taken to prevent any other animal in the zoo from getting infected.

He has asked that an expert committee be formed to investigate whether these deer died of the disease after consuming contaminated water and food or whether the disease was spread by domestic animals such as cats and to take appropriate action.

The death of animals in the zoo in this way is a matter of concern, and Ishwar Khandre has ordered that such incidents should not be repeated in the future and that appropriate action be taken as per the rules in case of negligence on the part of the staff.

Animal mortality in Karnataka in 2025

Bannerghatta Park, Bengaluru:

* In July 2025, three tiger cubs (from tigress Hima Das) died shortly after birth. The mother abandoned the cubs, and they succumbed to injuries (cervical, head bite, and stampede) despite attempts at hand-rearing.

* A pregnant zebra died in June 2025. Officials are investigating the cause, which might be related to stress from wild wandering leopards in the area.

* A 15-year-old male leopard named Arjun died in September 2025 due to pyothorax and septicemia.

* A rescued wild bear died in March 2025 from myocardial infarction and liver septicemia after being brought in for treatment.

Pilikula Park, Mangaluru

*In July 2025, six animals died, including a Malabar giant squirrel, four toddy cats, and a mouse deer fawn. The squirrel died of old age, while inbreeding issues were suspected for the fawn.

Broader Wildlife Mortality (outside zoos)

* Five tigers died in the MM Hills sanctuary, a case that reached the Supreme Court.

* Twenty peacocks were found dead on farmland in a village near Hanumanthapura in August 2025.

* Nineteen monkeys died in the Bandipur area.

The state has seen an increase in human-wildlife conflict related deaths, including tigers and elephants, with 82 tiger deaths recorded in Karnataka in the last five-and-a-half years (up to July 2025).