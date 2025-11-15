Sunday, November 16, 2025
HomeIndiaCong abandoned tribals, BJP restored their dignity: Modi
India

Cong abandoned tribals, BJP restored their dignity: Modi

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
152

 He said that malnutrition, poor health services, broken connectivity and the absence of education became the ‘forced identity’ of tribal regions as previous governments refused to intervene.

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering political attack on the Congress while speaking on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Saturday in Gujarat.

Accusing the Congress of abandoning tribal communities for six decades and failing to recognise their contributions, the PM highlighted the BJP’s record of expanding welfare spending, building institutions, and elevating Adivasi leaders to national prominence since 2014.

He invoked history, saying tribal sacrifices in the freedom struggle were suppressed to glorify ‘a few families’, and asserted that his government restored long-overdue honour to tribal icons and communities across India. “The malnutrition, poor health services, broken connectivity and the absence of education became the “forced identity” of tribal regions as previous governments refused to intervene,” he said, adding that “They sat idle while an entire community struggled.”

Previous article
Deadly explosion rips through Kashmir police station, 9 killed
Next article
28 blackbucks die of bacterial infection in Belagavi zoo
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.