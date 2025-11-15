Cong abandoned tribals, BJP restored their dignity: Modi

He said that malnutrition, poor health services, broken connectivity and the absence of education became the ‘forced identity’ of tribal regions as previous governments refused to intervene.

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering political attack on the Congress while speaking on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Saturday in Gujarat.

Accusing the Congress of abandoning tribal communities for six decades and failing to recognise their contributions, the PM highlighted the BJP’s record of expanding welfare spending, building institutions, and elevating Adivasi leaders to national prominence since 2014.

He invoked history, saying tribal sacrifices in the freedom struggle were suppressed to glorify ‘a few families’, and asserted that his government restored long-overdue honour to tribal icons and communities across India. “The malnutrition, poor health services, broken connectivity and the absence of education became the “forced identity” of tribal regions as previous governments refused to intervene,” he said, adding that “They sat idle while an entire community struggled.”