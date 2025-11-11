District celebrates Onake Obavva Jayanti, honoring her courage

Chikkaballapur

The district administration, in association with the Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Kannada and Culture, celebrated the birth anniversary of the legendary Onake Obavva at the Kannada Bhavana on Tuesday. The event highlighted Obavva’s bravery, determination, and historical significance, inspiring women and youth alike.

Presiding over the function, District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee President Yelathurli N. Ramesh said that Onake Obavva’s life symbolizes time consciousness, courage, and sacrifice, setting a shining example for future generations. He stated that her story continues to inspire women to stand strong and defend society’s honor.

Guest speaker Channakeshava, a historian, narrated Obavva’s heroic act from the 18th century Chitradurga Fort. When Hyder Ali’s soldiers attacked the fort, Obavva, wife of the guard Kalanayaka, fearlessly used a pestle (“onake”) to kill enemy soldiers entering through a small crevice. Despite being an ordinary homemaker, she displayed extraordinary valor that safeguarded the fort. Her bravery, he said, serves as an enduring lesson in courage and patriotism.

Cultural troupes took out a colorful procession carrying Obavva’s portrait from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan to Kannada Bhavana, accompanied by drums and traditional music. Distinguished women were felicitated, and meritorious students received awards for academic excellence.

Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Naveen Bhatt, Additional DC Dr. N. Bhaskar, and other officials were present. The event concluded with a call to document and study Onake Obavva’s life further to preserve her inspiring legacy for generations to come.