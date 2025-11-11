Bengaluru is the land of aerospace experts, says DCM Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hailed Bengaluru as a global hub of knowledge, innovation, and aerospace technology.

Devanahalli

“Bengaluru has established itself as the city of knowledge, innovation, and technology. Many pioneers in aerospace science have made this city their field of work, contributing to India’s growing reputation in the global aerospace industry,” said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Collins India Operations Center located in the KIADB Aerospace Park at Devanahalli on Tuesday. Shivakumar noted that Karnataka produces over 1.5 lakh engineering graduates every year, strengthening the country’s technological base. “The world looks at India through Bengaluru — our city is the symbol of progress, talent, and innovation,” he said.

Highlighting the limitless potential of the aerospace sector, he remarked, “Thousands of aircraft fly in our skies daily. The sky has no limits, and similarly, our ambition for technological advancement should know no bounds. The state government will extend full support to every company operating in the aerospace industry.”

He emphasized the need to expand industrial growth beyond Bengaluru, focusing on developing industries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across Karnataka.

“Collins Aerospace has chosen Karnataka because of its skilled workforce, favorable environment, and ideal climate for industry. We take great pride in this,” Shivakumar added, expressing gratitude on behalf of the state’s people.

He assured the company and investors that the Karnataka government stands with them at every step. “Our government is committed to supporting employers and innovators. The doors of this government will always remain open,” he concluded.