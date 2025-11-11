Wednesday, November 12, 2025
40th state-level Taekwondo championship showcases sporting talent

Davanagere

The 40th State-Level Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior, and Senior Taekwondo Championships, organized by the Karnataka Taekwondo Association (R), were held from November 6 to 8 at Malebennur in Harihar Taluk. Over 500 athletes from across the state participated in the event, displaying remarkable talent and sportsmanship.

The championship was inaugurated by Association President J. Thirumaal, along with Mainuddin H.J., State Chairman of the Jawahar Bal Manch and CEO of the organization, Secretary B.N. Venkatesh, Joint Secretary Srikanth, Treasurer Smt. Anitha, Smt. M. Sunitha, and other members. Judges and referees from various states officiated, ensuring a fair and competitive environment.

Gold medal winners in the Cadet and Senior categories will go on to represent Karnataka at the National Championships in Uttar Pradesh from November 21 to 23. President Thirumaal and association members congratulated all winners and their coaches for their outstanding performances.

District-wise results included Tumkur leading in Sub-Junior Girls and Cadet Boys categories, while Bengaluru dominated Sub-Junior Boys and Senior Girls. Chitradurga performed strongly across multiple divisions, securing top positions in Junior Girls and other categories.

The event concluded on a celebratory note, marking another milestone in promoting martial arts and nurturing young talent in Karnataka.

