Krishnareddy appointed new president of JDS State core committee

Chikkaballapur

Former MLA and ex-Deputy Speaker J.K. Krishnareddy has been appointed as the new President of the Janata Dal (Secular) State Core Committee. The decision was announced during a core committee restructuring meeting chaired by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, held with senior party leaders.

Following his appointment, JDS MPs, MLAs, and senior members extended their congratulations to Krishnareddy, acknowledging his long-standing contribution to the party and his leadership experience.

In his hometown Santekallahalli of Chikkaballapur taluk, party leaders and workers organized a warm welcome to celebrate his elevation. Supporters from nearby areas gathered to felicitate him, while city municipal members and local office-bearers honored him with floral garlands and shawls at a function held near Chinnasandra.

Party workers expressed confidence that under Krishnareddy’s leadership, the JDS core committee will work more cohesively to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level and prepare for upcoming political challenges.