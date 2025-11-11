Wednesday, November 12, 2025
HomeStateKrishnareddy appointed new president of JDS State core committee
State

Krishnareddy appointed new president of JDS State core committee

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
181

Chikkaballapur
Former MLA and ex-Deputy Speaker J.K. Krishnareddy has been appointed as the new President of the Janata Dal (Secular) State Core Committee. The decision was announced during a core committee restructuring meeting chaired by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, held with senior party leaders.

Following his appointment, JDS MPs, MLAs, and senior members extended their congratulations to Krishnareddy, acknowledging his long-standing contribution to the party and his leadership experience.

In his hometown Santekallahalli of Chikkaballapur taluk, party leaders and workers organized a warm welcome to celebrate his elevation. Supporters from nearby areas gathered to felicitate him, while city municipal members and local office-bearers honored him with floral garlands and shawls at a function held near Chinnasandra.

Party workers expressed confidence that under Krishnareddy’s leadership, the JDS core committee will work more cohesively to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level and prepare for upcoming political challenges.

Previous article
40th state-level Taekwondo championship showcases sporting talent
Next article
RERA to BDA: No exemption, register NPKL Project    
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.