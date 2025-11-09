Congress slams PM Modi over Vande Mataram remarks

New Delhi

The Congress on Sunday strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the national song, Vande Mataram, saying he has insulted both the Congress Working Committee (CWC) of 1937 and Rabindranath Tagore.

The controversy began after Modi stated that some stanzas of Vande Mataram were dropped in 1937, a move he linked to sowing the seeds of partition. He also warned that a “divisive mindset” remains a challenge for India.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh responded, saying Modi’s comments dishonor the CWC members, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Subhas Chandra Bose, who had followed Tagore’s advice while adopting only the first two stanzas for national use. Ramesh called for Modi to focus on current issues like unemployment, economic inequality, and foreign policy setbacks instead of attacking historical figures.

The CWC had, in 1937, recommended using only the first two stanzas, describing the country’s beauty and gifts in a tender tone, while the other stanzas contained religious references that could be sensitive. Tagore had supported this, stating that he could not relate to the latter portions’ sentiments.

Ramesh shared excerpts from historical documents and Tagore’s letters, demanding an apology from the Prime Minister. Congress said the row reflects attempts to politicize the song, and urged respect for the national song and the freedom movement leaders.

The debate continues to stir political tensions ahead of upcoming discussions on national heritage and culture.