Monday, November 10, 2025
Andaman Sea hit by 5.4 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported

Port Blair

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the Andaman Sea on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were felt across parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The tremor struck at 12:06 p.m. at a depth of 90 km. However, Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar reported a slightly higher magnitude of 5.7, with tremors felt in Mayabunder, Rangat, and nearby areas in North and Middle Andaman. Authorities have alerted all concerned agencies and are following standard disaster protocols.

As a precaution, tourists and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) in Port Blair said the epicentre was located 96 km north of Barren Island, India’s only active volcano, which lies about 140 km from Port Blair and sits at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

