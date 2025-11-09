Bhagwat says RSS rejects separate identities, embraces unity

Bengaluru

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the RSS allows only Hindus to join its ranks, but clarified that the term “Hindu” refers to all people native to India, not just followers of a religion. Speaking at the 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons lecture series, Bhagwat explained that anyone—Brahmin, Muslim, or Christian—is welcome to attend RSS shakhas if they shed their separateness and join as “sons of Bharat Mata.”

He said, “No Brahmin, Muslim, or Christian is allowed in the Sangh as separate identities. Only Hindus are allowed. But when you come as a son of Bharat Mata, there is no discrimination. We do not ask who you are; we are all part of one Hindu society.”

Bhagwat also said that several Muslims and Christians attend RSS shakhas, but their individual identities are not counted separately. “Your speciality is welcome, but unity comes first,” he added.

His comments followed his earlier statement that “Hindus are responsible for Bharat”, emphasising that the RSS aims to organise Hindu society for the nation’s progress, not for political power.

Bhagwat further said that there are “no non-Hindus in India,” arguing that Muslims and Christians share the same ancestry and follow Bharateeya culture. He added, “Sanatana Dharma is the foundation of Hindu Rashtra. Unity in diversity is our strength.”

The RSS chief reiterated that the organisation’s mission is to preserve India’s unity while celebrating its diversity.