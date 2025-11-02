Modi Alleges Congress Named Tejashwi CM ‘At Gunpoint’

Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress party was forced by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to name Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc “at gunpoint.” Addressing rallies in Bihar’s Bhojpur and Nawada districts on Sunday, Modi claimed that the decision was made under pressure during a closed-door meeting before the withdrawal of nomination papers.

He accused the RJD of using “goondagardi” (strong-arm tactics) and said the Congress never agreed to the decision willingly. “A katta (pistol) was put to the head of the Congress,” Modi said, adding that the alliance lacked unity and would collapse after the elections.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the Congress was not even consulted while preparing the alliance’s manifesto and campaign plan. “Such an alliance cannot do good for Bihar,” he remarked.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi accused him of insulting the Chhath festival and urged people to teach him a lesson through votes. He also reminded voters of Bihar’s “jungle raj” period under RJD rule, accusing the party of promoting caste violence and neglecting development.

Modi praised the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar for putting Bihar on the path of growth and promised rapid industrial progress if re-elected. He said one crore jobs would be created in the next five years.

Calling on voters to stay alert, Modi warned that the opposition’s “dangerous intentions” could harm Bihar’s peace. Later, he led a massive roadshow in Patna with senior NDA leaders.