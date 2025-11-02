BJP leaders protest against Lalbagh tunnel project

Bengaluru

BJP leaders R Ashoka and Tejasvi Surya held a protest at Lalbagh on Sunday, opposing the Tunnel Road project under the slogan, “Save Lalbagh, Protect Bengaluru.” The protest, however, was not allowed by police, but the leaders still visited the site where the tunnel is planned.

During the visit, the BJP leaders launched a signature campaign against the project. R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, said he would meet locals to discuss the proposed tunnel, which is expected to pass under Lalbagh.

Ashoka also questioned the Horticulture Department on whether permission for the project needs approval from the Central Government or State Government. Officials said it had to be verified. Criticizing the department, Ashoka claimed the tender process was started before proper approvals, calling it “reverse order” and asked for correct information to be shared with the public.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar responded to the protests, saying Ashoka and senior members should engage with the public about the tunnel project.

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called the project an “extremely costly matrimonial project” and criticized the government for rejecting public transport proposals while pushing the 18-kilometre tunnel plan.

R Ashoka is expected to conduct a site inspection and interact with the Walkers Association and residents to address concerns over the project in the coming days.