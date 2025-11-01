Theatre training expands to 25 schools

Udupi

More than 3,000 students from over 90 schools in Udupi district are receiving Yakshagana and theatre training as part of an initiative by Rangabhoomi Udupi. The programme, which began with 12 institutions, has now expanded to 25 schools this year, said Dr. Tallur Shivaram Shetty, President of Rangabhoomi Udupi.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the free Ranga Shikshana theatre training programme for students, held at Milagres High School, Kallianpur. Dr. Shetty highlighted that theatre education helps shape a child’s personality, developing confidence, communication, and creativity. “Theatre is not merely entertainment—it is a medium for self-expression and personal growth,” he said.

Dr. Shetty also noted that Yakshagana training nurtures artistic talent and preserves cultural heritage. He expressed hope that students would emerge as skilled performers or appreciative audiences, contributing to the continuity of the traditional art form.

The event was attended by headmistress Anita D’Souza, veteran theatre artist Basum Kodagu, Rangabhoomi Vice President Rajagopala Ballal, co-coordinators Raviraj Nayak and Amitanjali Kiran, coordinator Suryaprakash, and other committee members. Rangabhoomi General Secretary Pradeepchandra Kutpadi delivered the welcome address, while teacher Priya compered the event.

Dr. Shetty concluded that the goal is to offer theatre education to 3,000 students this year. Experienced theatre artists have been appointed as trainers, and Rangabhoomi Udupi will bear all expenses. “Through this initiative, we aim to build a more cultured and responsible society,” he added.