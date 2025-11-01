Eminent Konkani achievers honoured at annual awards

Mangaluru

The World Konkani Awards 2025 ceremony was held with grandeur at the World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, celebrating outstanding contributions to Konkani language, literature, and culture.

Presiding over the event, CA Nandagopal Shenoy, President of the World Konkani Centre, extended greetings on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava and welcomed dignitaries and representatives from various Konkani organisations.

Veteran writer and activist Pundalik N. Naik received the Vimala V. Pai World Konkani Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable contribution to the Konkani movement. The Vimala V. Pai Poetry Award went to Shashikant Poonaji for his collection Guteni, while Prof. Bhalachandra Gaonkar won the Vimala V. Pai Literature Award for Panavat.

William D’Souza, Vice-President of the Centre, recalled the generosity of philanthropist T.V. Mohandas Pai, whose support made the awards possible. The Basti Vaman Shenoy World Konkani Service Awards were presented to Eeshwarananda Mahila Seva Ashram, founded by Kudmul Ranga Rao, and Hosabelaku Seva Samsthe for their dedicated social service. Each award carried a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a plaque, and a citation.

Justice N. Nagaresh of the Kerala High Court presented the awards and praised the Centre’s efforts to preserve and promote Konkani heritage.

Portraits of six eminent Konkani personalities—Mukund Prabhu, Roki Miranda, Eric Ozario, Madhavi Sardesai, Gokuldas Prabhu, and Ullal Mohan Kumar—were unveiled at the World Konkani Hall of Fame.

The event concluded with cultural performances, including Bharatanatyam by Rajashree and team and a Konkani song by Sadhana Balaga.