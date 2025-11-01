Saturday, November 1, 2025
Girl dies, five injured in car-auto collision near Puttur

Puttur

A tragic accident between a car and an autorickshaw claimed the life of a six-year-old girl and left five others injured on Saturday evening near Parpunja Koilattadka in Olmugru village along the Mani–Mysuru National Highway.

The autorickshaw, traveling from Puttur towards Tingaladi, collided head-on with a car coming from Sullia to Puttur near the Abrod Hall area. The impact was so severe that the autorickshaw was completely mangled.

The deceased, identified as Shajwa Fathima, was the daughter of Hanif from Bannur village, who was reportedly driving the rickshaw. Five passengers sustained injuries, with two of them shifted to Mangaluru for advanced treatment, while the remaining three were admitted to a private hospital in Puttur.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

