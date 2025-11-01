At least 10 dead in stampede in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam temple

PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of victims; CM Naidu ordered officials to ensure the injured receive better medical treatment

Kasibugga

Ten people, most of them women, were killed and several others injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga town of Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 11:30 am, according to Kasibugga DSP Lakshman Rao.

District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar confirmed that seven devotees died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries during treatment. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said five others were injured and noted that most of the deceased were aged between 35 and 40 years.

Explaining the cause, Anitha said the temple, located on an elevated first floor, witnessed a rush of devotees when the railing gave way, causing people to fall over each other. She added that the temple is privately managed and not under the Endowments Department, but typically attracts 1,500 to 2,000 devotees on Saturdays.

The crowd was larger than usual as the auspicious Ekadasi coincided with ‘Karthika Masam’.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was “anguished” by the tragedy and conveyed condolences to the victims’ families. He directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and asked local leaders to oversee relief operations at the site.



PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed.



Shocked by loss of lives in temple stampede: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede. “Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured,” Murmu said in a post on X.