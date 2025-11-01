Speed up Mysuru airport expansion work: Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa

Mysuru

Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the expansion of Mysuru Airport.

Speaking at a meeting of officials held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall to review various development works in the district here on Saturday, he said that 240 acres of land have already been acquired and compensation has been provided, while steps should be taken quickly to provide compensation for the remaining 40 acres.

The minister said 12 roads covering 46 km have been selected for white-topping work in the district at a cost of Rs 393.85 crore. The white-topping process will ensure the roads last longer and require less maintenance.

N R Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait said that the expansion of Mysuru Airport will contribute to the city’s overall development, boost the growth of IT companies, and enhance the cargo handling system. Before starting white-topping work, officials should hold discussions with local legislators regarding road widening, underground drainage (UGD) systems, and other related matters.

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that while the construction of new flyovers and tunnels is increasing in the district, it is adversely affecting the city’s aesthetic appeal. The authorities to consider alternative planning measures to preserve the beauty of Mysuru.

Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda emphasized that several roads in his Constituency require urgent repair work and directed officials to take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by MLA K. Harish Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Yukesh Kumar, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, and several other senior officials.