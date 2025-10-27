Week-long Kannada Book Fest in city from Nov 1

‘Readers are being reached through booksellers and attendants across the state’

BENGALURU

Rashtrottana Sahitya is organising a Kannada Book Festival at the Keshalashilpa Hall in Chamarajpet from November 1 to 7.

The 37-day fifth book festival will feature an exhibition and sale of 40,000 to 50,000 books. Not only Rashtrothana literature, but also books from other publications will be available at the exhibition, said Rashtrothana Literature Trustee KS Narayan at a press conference.

Special competitions have been organized for school and college students as part of the book festival. Essay and debate competitions have been planned for college students, and book introduction and article competitions for school students.

Every evening, various cultural programmes will be held in collaboration with Sanskara Bharathi. There will be music, dance, folklore, solo percussion, Yakshagana, comedy, magic, various instrumental concerts, Harikathe, Gamak, drama, Ashtavadhana, percussion concert. He said that prominent artists including Vidya Bhushan, Fayaz Khan, Sangeet Katti will give programs.

Lok Sabha member Yaduveera Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar will inaugurate the book festival at 11 am on November 1. R Balasubramaniam, Human Resource Member of the Capacity Building Commission of the Government of India, and retired Vice Chancellor Mallepuram G Venkatesh will participate as the chief guests. Rashtrottana Parishad President MP Kumar will preside over the event, he said.

BA Subramanyam, the head and editor-in-chief, Vigneshwar Bhatta, said that apart from publishing books, the dissemination of good literature is also an important activity of Rashtroththan Sahitya. For this purpose, there are 3 bookstores in Bengaluru. He said that readers are being reached through booksellers and attendants across the state.

“We are organizing these book festivals not only in Bangalore but also in different places in the state including Mysore and Shivamogga. Special lectures related to literature and culture, book launches, dialogues with writers, etc. have also been held in these festivals,” he said.