‘11,200 fake voters in Gandhinagar seat, vote theft data submitted to EC’

BENGALURU

“There are 11,200 fake voters in Gandhinagar constituency. If there had been no vote rigging, a Congress MP would have been elected to the Bengaluru Central constituency,” said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Signature Collection Campaign for Voters’ Rights’ against voter fraud in Sunrise Circle of Gandhinagar Assembly constituency, he said that although the fake voter list along with the documents has been submitted to the Election Commission, no action has been taken yet. He questioned why the Election Commission is still counting Pisces for the process of deleting fake votes.

Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has already presented a detailed account of vote rigging in the country to the people of the country. This has left the entire country in a state of anxiety. Dinesh Gundu Rao criticized the BJP for making constitutional benches its vote bank, saying it is condemnable.

People need to question the BJP government that came to power in the Mahadevapura constituency of Karnataka by creating over 1 lakh fake voters and taking votes from them.

This is a complete massacre of democracy. It is deplorable that they have come to power by making the Commission their puppet, creating voters who do not exist, cornering constitutional values ​​and committing voter fraud.

We need to warn the officials who are sleeping with a black mark on their eyes after successfully conducting the signature collection campaign for voters’ rights against the voter fraud that we are conducting.

He said that this signature collection is being carried out across the country and the target is to collect more than 1 lakh signatures from Gandhinagar constituency as well.

