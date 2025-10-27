Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Officials urged to make Kalaburagi child marriage-free: DC

Kalaburagi

Deputy Commissioner B. Fouzia Tarannum has urged officials from all concerned departments to work collectively to make Kalaburagi a child marriage-free district.

Presiding over a district-level coordination committee meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday, she expressed concern over the rising number of child marriage cases in the district. She instructed officers to take proactive steps to prevent such incidents by gathering information from villages and taking strict legal action against offenders. She warned that officials showing negligence in this regard would face disciplinary action.

DC Tarannum further directed that Seemanta (baby shower) programs should be organized on a larger scale beyond Anganwadi centers, with a focus on raising awareness about nutritious food. She emphasized the need to achieve targets under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, urging underperforming officers to improve their efforts.

She also called for joint meetings between Taluk Health Officers, Child Development Project Officers, and supervisors to ensure better implementation of welfare schemes.

Under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, ₹10 lakh has been sanctioned, and she stressed that the funds must be used effectively.

DC Tarannum advised surprise inspections of girls’ hostels to check hygiene, water facilities, and safety conditions, and instructed officials to raise awareness about the Women’s Helpline, which has seen low call volume.

