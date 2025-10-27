Tuesday, October 28, 2025
State-level meeting of newspaper distributors in Shivamogga

Shivamogga

A special meeting of newspaper distributors from Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts was held at the Shivamogga District Newspaper Distributors’ Association office under the leadership of State President K. Shambulinga.

During the session, discussions were held on key issues including fulfillment of distributors’ demands, future plans for protests, and strengthening the organization. President Shambulinga urged all distributors across districts to obtain the mandatory labour card. He also briefed participants on welfare schemes and facilities that should be secured from the government for the betterment of distributors.

District President N. Malatesh expressed his support, stating that representatives from all seven taluks in Shivamogga would unite under the state leadership to strengthen the association and push for long-pending demands. District General Secretary Mukhtar Ahmed (Nazir) welcomed the delegates from various districts, while District Honorary President Hulagi Krishnappa proposed a vote of thanks.

The meeting saw active participation from district and taluk-level office bearers including Vice Presidents Ramu G. and Nagabhushan, Bhadravathi President Parashuram Rao, and taluk presidents Mallikarjun, Madhu, Somashekar, Rajavarma Jain, Durghoji, Parth Ban, Prashanth, and Shikaripura President Gajendra. Several other senior members and representatives from Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts also attended.

