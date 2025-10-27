Nomination process ends for KUWJA elections

Chitradurga

The nomination process for the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists’ Association (KUWJA) state and district unit elections concluded on Monday, October 27. For the Chitradurga district unit, a total of 49 nominations were filed, including 27 on the final day.

For the District President’s post, three candidates — B.S. Vinayak, S. Siddaraju, and Gownahalli Govindappa — have submitted nominations. For Vice President (three posts), six members including M.N. Ahobalapathi, D. Kumaraswamy, K. Kenchappa, Nagatihalli Manjunath, C.P. Maruti, and B.T. Ranganath are in the fray. For General Secretary, Veeresh V. and T. Tippi Swamy have filed nominations. For Secretaries (three posts), five candidates including Tippeswamy Nakikere, Nagesh B.R., G. Subhash Chandra, V. Chandrappa, and H. Tippeswamy have filed. For Treasurer, D. Kumaraswamy and S.J. Dwarkanath are contesting.

A total of 26 candidates have filed for 15 Executive Committee positions, while five members — Dinesh Gowdagere, C. Rajashekar, T. Tippeswamy, S. Siddaraju, and L. Kiran Kumar — have filed for the State Committee Member post.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 at 11 a.m. at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hall, Press Bhavan. The last date for withdrawal is October 30, with the final list of candidates to be published the same day. Voting, if necessary, will be held on November 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by counting and result declaration at 3:30 p.m., said District Election Officer Chikkappanahalli Shanmukh.