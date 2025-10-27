Protest demands implementation of housing scheme for the poor

Mangaluru

Members of the CPM-led Committee for the Struggle of the Homeless held a protest in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation office on Monday, demanding the immediate implementation of the E+3 model housing project for poor families without land or housing within the corporation limits.

Addressing the protest, CPM state committee member Sunil Kumar Bajal said that around 7,000 applicants seeking housing sites within the Mangaluru City Corporation limits have been left in uncertainty. He alleged that the central, state, and local governments have failed to provide housing for the homeless, while local legislators have misused crores of rupees through irregularities involving Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issued in the name of the homeless.

CPM Mangaluru South Secretary Yogesh Jappinamogaru stated that construction of the multi-storey housing complex for the homeless at Surathkal-Iddya has been stalled for six years, with no action from public representatives. Similarly, the housing project at Shaktinagar has not been completed due to administrative negligence. He added that although Mangaluru City Corporation acquired several plots under the TDR scheme, no construction has begun.

DYFI Dakshina Kannada district secretary Santosh Bajal, former corporator Dayanand Shetty, and youth leader Srinath Katipalla also addressed the gathering.

The protest was led by committee president Asunta D’Souza, along with Naveen Konchadi, Abdul Tayyub, Nagesh Kotyan, Manoj Vamanjoor, and Yogita Ullal. DHS leaders Krishna Thannirbavi, Radhakrishna, and DYFI leader Jagadish Bajal were also present. The vote of thanks was delivered by committee secretary Prameela Shaktinagar.