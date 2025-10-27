‘Plan B’: Tejasvi-DKS meeting today?

‘Misconceptions, difference of opinions must be solved immediately in the interest of development works’

BENGALURU

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday that he has sought a 30-minute meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to present an alternative urban mobility plan for the city, countering the government’s proposal for a tunnel road.

He added that Bengaluru’s civic issues required cooperation, not confrontation. Bengaluru will not benefit from an ego clash. What we need is a comprehensive mobility plan that reduces private vehicles and boosts public transport, he said, adding that if the DCM could prove the tunnel’s viability, he would reconsider his stance.

Speaking at Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium, Surya reiterated his opposition to the tunnel project, calling it wasteful, unscientific and ineffective” in easing traffic congestion. This project will not reduce private vehicles or encourage public transport. It will only drain public money, he said, adding that environmentalists, mobility experts and others were against it.

Shivakumar, had Saturday defended the project, assuring that it would not harm Lalbagh and dismissing Surya’s objections as empty talk. The DCM maintained that the project would help car users and reaffirmed the govt’s commitment to the city’s development.

Responding to it, Surya said his objections were based on expert opinions and public interest, not politics. If a referendum were held today, 99 percent of citizens would reject the tunnel road. They want better public transport, not another mega project that solves nothing, he said. On public opposition to the tunnel road project, a statement from Shivakumar’s office quoted him as having said, except for Surya, no one else is opposing it.

“A citizen stopped me and told me that the tunnel project should not be stopped for any reason. I am not opposed to criticism, but alternatives should also be suggested. If their suggestions are good, they will be considered,” is stated.

Surya said he would meet the DyCM on behalf of the public. “I have given time for a meeting on Tuesday.” “If his suggestions are appropriate, they will be accepted,” Shivakumar said.