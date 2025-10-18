VishwasPe UPI Bolt: A Swadeshi Digital Revolution Goes Global

In a powerful display of Swadeshi innovation meeting global ambition, VishwasPe UPI Bolt, India’s own digital payment platform, celebrated its successful milestone event, reaffirming its commitment to the vision of Vocal for Local, then Go Global.

Founded by Vishwas, a proud Kannadiga entrepreneur, the platform has emerged as one of the fastest-growing UPI-based payment apps in India since its official launch on July 27, 2024. Built entirely on homegrown technology and fully integrated with the NPCI’s UPI system, VishwasPe UPI Bolt ensures simple, secure, and rewarding digital experiences for millions of Indians.

On Thursday, the event highlighted the company’s innovative features including Vishwas Job Portal and Exam Mitra which extend beyond payments to empower youth, job seekers, and students across India.

Our mission goes beyond transactions. VishwasPe UPI Bolt is about empowering every Indian whether a farmer, student, or entrepreneur with digital strength and self-reliance. We want to prove that a Swadeshi innovation can meet global standards, said Vishwas, Managing Director of VishwasPe UPI Bolt. The platform’s cashback and rewards system continues to attract users by adding real value to every transaction, while the Vishwas Job Portal connects job seekers with verified employment opportunities. The Exam Mitra feature offers free access to question papers and mock tests, furthering the brand’s commitment to education. As it prepares to expand internationally, VishwasPe UPI Bolt stands as a proud symbol of India’s digital transformation, taking the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat to the world.