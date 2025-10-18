Sunday, October 19, 2025
Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Holds Key Meetings Across North and East Zones

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao Reviews Civic Projects, Issues Directives in North and East Bengaluru

In a concerted effort to streamline administrative functions and provide clear directives, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao today conducted high-level meetings with officials across the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) offices. The sessions were held at the Sarvajna City Office for the North Zone and at the KR Puram office for the East Zone, addressing a range of civic and administrative matters.

During the North Zone meeting, several senior officials were present, including Zone Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, Special Commissioner Dr. K. Harish Kumar, CEO of BGTNA Kari Gowda, Additional Commissioner Latha R, Joint Commissioner Mohammad Nayim Momin, and Chief Engineers Ranganath and Yamuna, among others. Chief Commissioner Rao reviewed ongoing projects, discussed operational priorities, and provided necessary guidance to ensure smooth delivery of civic services.

Similarly, at the East Zone office in KR Puram, Chief Commissioner Rao held discussions with Zone Commissioner Ramesh D.S, Special Commissioner Dr. K. Harish Kumar, CEO Kari Gowda, Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner Dr. Dakshayini, and other supervisory engineers and officials. The meeting focused on enhancing coordination among departments, monitoring progress on developmental initiatives, and addressing zone-specific administrative challenges.

The GBA emphasized that these meetings are part of ongoing efforts to ensure accountability, efficiency, and effective governance across Bengaluru’s urban local bodies. By reviewing departmental activities and issuing timely directives, the Chief Commissioner aims to strengthen service delivery and enhance civic management standards in both the North and East zones of the city.

Officials highlighted their commitment to implementing the guidelines provided during the meetings and ensuring that public services continue to reach residents efficiently.

