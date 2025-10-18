Renowned Music Director Dr. Hamsalekha, Family Surveyed in Social and Educational Study by WBMC

In an interesting development, the West Bengal Municipal Corporation (WBMC) recently conducted a comprehensive social and educational survey of celebrated music director Dr. Hamsalekha and his family. The survey took place in the Mahalakshmipur division, highlighting the civic body’s ongoing efforts to gather detailed data on residents across various communities.

The survey, carried out by a team of WBMC-appointed surveyors, aimed to collect information on the social and educational background of Dr. Hamsalekha and his household. While specific details of the survey were not disclosed, civic officials emphasized that such initiatives are part of a broader program to better understand the demographic and educational profile of residents. This information is intended to help in planning social welfare schemes, educational support initiatives, and community development programs.

Dr. Hamsalekha, widely regarded as one of the pillars of the Kannada music industry, has a career spanning over four decades. His contributions to film music, devotional songs, and classical compositions have earned him national recognition and a devoted fan base. Civic authorities noted that including prominent figures such as Dr. Hamsalekha in social surveys helps create awareness about the importance of participation in such government-led data collection efforts.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority also reiterated that the survey is part of a routine civic exercise and not specific to any individual, highlighting that it forms a critical step in data-driven governance. Residents of the Mahalakshmipur division, including the family of Dr. Hamsalekha, were cooperative during the process, providing accurate information to surveyors.

This initiative reflects the WBMC’s commitment to inclusive governance and ensuring that educational and social programs are designed based on reliable, ground-level data, benefiting communities across the region.