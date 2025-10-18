Opposition Leader Narayanaswamy Accuses Local Administration of Misuse of Power Over RSS Activities

Bengaluru

The Karnataka Legislative Council opposition leader, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticized the local administration and Congress leaders for allegedly extorting funds and denying permissions for RSS-related activities in Chittapur. Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, he alleged that nearly ₹6,000 was collected from individuals for path marches and the installation of buntings and banners, only for the permission to be denied later. Authorities also reportedly removed installed banners and buntings.

Narayanaswamy condemned this as a misuse of authority by local officials and called out Priyank Kharge for what he termed as mismanagement and bias. Responding to a query about a PDO’s suspension linked to RSS path marches, he clarified that RSS is not a political party but a public organization open to anyone’s participation, in line with central government directives.

He further questioned the legality of appointments within the Congress, citing Dr. A.S. Prabhakar, a Hampi University professor, who was named national director of a wandering community unit by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Karnataka. Narayanaswamy asked whether it is unlawful to participate in social organizations and criticized the party for discouraging civic engagement while using RSS as a scapegoat for administrative lapses.

Highlighting several recent incidents of negligence and violence, he accused Priyank Kharge of ignoring serious cases, including sexual assault of minors in Mysuru and Bijapur, structural accidents in schools, and delays in salary disbursements to government employees. He questioned whether there is any concern for the poor and vulnerable communities.

Narayanaswamy concluded that RSS is being unfairly targeted while the Congress-led administration fails to address pressing social issues, asserting that the organization works in the interest of the nation and its citizens.