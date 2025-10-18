Minister clarifies cabinet decision on government premises activities amid political controversy

Priyank Kharge’s statement misinterpreted; BJP accused of misleading public

Bengaluru

Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Livelihood, and in-charge of Raichur district, on Saturday defended a recent cabinet decision requiring organizations or associations to seek prior permission from local authorities before conducting activities in government-controlled premises.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Patil clarified that the move is a continuation of rules first introduced during former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s tenure, and not a new restriction imposed by the current Congress government. We are merely enforcing what the BJP government had brought in. Having nothing constructive to do, BJP leaders are now trying to create confusion among people, he said.

Defending Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister Priyank Kharge, Dr. Patil stressed that Kharge never called for banning the RSS. His statement has been completely misinterpreted. He only said that any organization must take permission to conduct activities in government-controlled premises, including school and college campuses. There’s nothing wrong in that, he clarified. Addressing allegations that the BJP is misleading the public, Dr. Patil remarked, Misleading the public has become BJP’s routine strategy. But people won’t fall for it. Regarding the RSS route march in Chittapur, Kalaburagi, he noted that he did not have detailed information on the matter. On political rhetoric, he added that statements by BJP leader B.N. Yatnal are not taken seriously by anyone, underscoring the minister’s point that misinformation is being spread to generate controversy.