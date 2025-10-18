Sunday, October 19, 2025
HomeCityMinister clarifies cabinet decision on government premises activities amid political controversy
City

Minister clarifies cabinet decision on government premises activities amid political controversy

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
146

Priyank Kharge’s statement misinterpreted; BJP accused of misleading public
Bengaluru

Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Livelihood, and in-charge of Raichur district, on Saturday defended a recent cabinet decision requiring organizations or associations to seek prior permission from local authorities before conducting activities in government-controlled premises.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Patil clarified that the move is a continuation of rules first introduced during former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s tenure, and not a new restriction imposed by the current Congress government. We are merely enforcing what the BJP government had brought in. Having nothing constructive to do, BJP leaders are now trying to create confusion among people, he said.

Defending Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister Priyank Kharge, Dr. Patil stressed that Kharge never called for banning the RSS. His statement has been completely misinterpreted. He only said that any organization must take permission to conduct activities in government-controlled premises, including school and college campuses. There’s nothing wrong in that, he clarified. Addressing allegations that the BJP is misleading the public, Dr. Patil remarked, Misleading the public has become BJP’s routine strategy. But people won’t fall for it. Regarding the RSS route march in Chittapur, Kalaburagi, he noted that he did not have detailed information on the matter. On political rhetoric, he added that statements by BJP leader B.N. Yatnal are not taken seriously by anyone, underscoring the minister’s point that misinformation is being spread to generate controversy.

Previous article
Opposition Leader Narayanaswamy Accuses Local Administration of Misuse of Power Over RSS Activities
Next article
Sanskriti Sangam – Ethnic Day 2025 Brings India’s Cultural Mosaic to Kristu Jayanti University
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.