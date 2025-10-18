Sanskriti Sangam – Ethnic Day 2025 Brings India’s Cultural Mosaic to Kristu Jayanti University

Kristu Jayanti University celebrates Ethnic Day 2025 with vibrant cultural displays, traditional performances, and a showcase of India’s diverse heritage; Karnataka, Nagaland, and Mizoram win top honors

Bengaluru

The campus of Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University) transformed into a lively celebration of India’s cultural diversity as students and staff marked Sanskriti Sangam – Ethnic Day 2025 on October 18, 2025. The festivities began with traditional Chenda performances at the Campus Quadrangle and musical renditions that resonated through the Humanities Block and Turf, setting the tone for a day full of cultural splendor.

The Ethnic Procession drew enthusiastic participation, with students donning traditional attire representing 28 Indian states, seven Union Territories, as well as international representations from the UAE and Tibet. Karnataka emerged first in the procession, while Nagaland and Mizoram claimed second and third places, recognized for their spirited performances and cultural representation.

In his Ethnic Day address, Fr. Dr. Augustine George, Vice Chancellor of Kristu Jayanti University, highlighted the importance of cultural diversity in fostering national unity. He noted that India’s strength lies in its rich plurality of languages, traditions, and customs, and encouraged students to celebrate their own heritage while respecting others’. True unity is not the absence of diversity but the celebration of it, he remarked, underscoring the role of cultural exchange in building harmony.

The celebrations featured captivating performances, including Karnataka’s Hulivesha and Gombe Aata, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu’s KJDA dance sequences, and engaging DJ sessions in the Humanities Block. Performances from Manipur, Punjab, and Tibetan traditions, alongside music by the Kristu Jayanti Music Association (KJMA), enthralled the audience throughout the day, reflecting the university’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural appreciation.