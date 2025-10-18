Sunday, October 19, 2025
City

Karnataka Invites Applications for TET Exam Ahead of Teacher Recruitment

In a move that brings good news for aspiring primary school teachers, the Karnataka government has officially invited applications for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). This follows a government notification stating that primary school teachers who have passed the TET are eligible to teach classes 6 and 7.

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa informed that this announcement comes just ahead of Diwali, bringing long-awaited relief to candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the teacher recruitment process to commence. I am delighted to inform aspiring teachers that the recruitment process has now officially begun, he said.

As part of this initiative, the government has issued an official notification regarding the TET examination. Candidates can submit their applications online from October 23, 2025, until November 9, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025. The government aims to complete the examination process swiftly and announce the results by December 31, 2025.

The TET examination will also pave the way for filling teacher vacancies in the Kalyana Karnataka region and other areas across the state. Minister Bangarappa extended his best wishes to all candidates preparing for the upcoming TET, encouraging them to participate actively and take advantage of this opportunity to secure a teaching position.

The government’s proactive steps are expected to expedite the teacher recruitment process and ensure that qualified educators are appointed in time for the new academic year, benefiting both students and schools across Karnataka.

