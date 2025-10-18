Legal Authority Submits Report on Actor Darshan’s Prison Facilities

The Legal Services Authority has submitted a detailed report to the 57th CCH Court regarding the minimum facilities provided to actor Darshan while in jail. The report, presented by the Authority’s Secretary, Justice Varadaraj, sheds light on several issues raised by Darshan’s legal team.

The report notes that all complaints made by Darshan’s lawyers have been examined. The actor is accommodated in a barrack with one Indian-style and one Western-style toilet. Regarding allegations that Darshan was not provided a bed, it was clarified that under jail regulations, under-trial prisoners are not entitled to special bedding.

Concerning claims that Darshan was not allowed outdoor activity, the report states that prisoners are allowed one hour of walking as per standard regulations. Darshan’s lawyers had requested more freedom to move, citing concerns about his celebrity status and the attention he receives from other prisoners and neighboring apartments. The report also addresses requests for a television, noting that while prisoners may watch TV, there is no requirement to provide a TV in each barrack.

On phone usage, the report notes that calls are conducted on speaker mode for monitoring purposes, and under-trial prisoners are permitted to record call details. Darshan had raised concerns about fungal infection due to lack of sunlight, but a dermatology expert confirmed there was no fungal infection, only minor skin cracking on the heels.

Medical authorities visit the barrack every two days, and physiotherapy arrangements have been made for Darshan. Allegations regarding denial of items such as mirrors, slippers, or mosquito repellents were addressed, noting that such facilities are only available to convicts, not under-trial prisoners.

The report concludes that jail authorities are following regulations but recommends that Darshan be allowed outdoor exposure to sunlight for health and well-being.