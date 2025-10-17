Saturday, October 18, 2025
Youth Cong demands probe into threats against Kharge

Shivamogga
The Shivamogga District Youth Congress has strongly condemned the death threats made against Minister Priyank Kharge and demanded a high-level investigation into the matter. The threats reportedly came after Kharge wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging a ban on RSS activities in the state.

According to Congress leaders, several individuals allegedly linked to right-wing groups have issued threatening calls to the minister and circulated defamatory content on social media. They argued that such intimidation of a state minister poses a serious threat to democracy and public safety. “If a minister holding a high office can receive such threats, what security do ordinary citizens have?” the Youth Congress asked.

The party leaders urged the Home Minister to immediately launch a comprehensive probe into the calls and social media posts targeting Kharge. They also demanded enhanced security for the minister and strict action against those behind the threats.

A delegation of district Congress leaders and Youth Congress members submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, seeking the arrest of the individuals involved.

Among those who participated in the protest were District Congress President R. Prasanna Kumar, KPCC General Secretaries N. Ramesh and H.C. Yogesh, Handloom Corporation Chairman Chetan Gowda, HOPCOMS Chairman Vijaykumar, former corporator Dheeraj Honnaville, and Youth Congress leaders Harshit, Charan, Praveen, Shashikumar, and Abdul Sattar. The protestors raised slogans condemning the RSS and demanded accountability for the growing threats against public officials.

