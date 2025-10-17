K’taka HC orders State to digitise parole system

Karnataka High Court orders digitisation of the parole process and creation of an online dashboard to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to digitise the parole application process and develop an online dashboard to track parole requests, aiming to enhance transparency and efficiency. Justice Suraj Govindaraj observed that the current system, which relies on physical paperwork and in-person follow-ups, often causes delays and inconveniences, particularly for families residing outside the jurisdiction of the prison.

The court recommended that the procedure for parole under Chapter 34 of the Karnataka Prisoners and Corrections Service Manual, 2021, be fully digitised so that applications can be submitted, processed, and tracked electronically. The Director General of Police (IT) was instructed to submit a detailed project report within four weeks and explore e-enabling other sections of the manual that depend on related procedures.

To improve accountability, the court also suggested creating a public dashboard on the Prisons Department’s website to display data on parole applications filed, approved, rejected, and the reasons for rejection.

The directive was issued while hearing a petition filed by Radhamma, the mother of a rape convict, seeking a 30-day parole for her son to assist in house repairs. The court criticised the “perfunctory” police reports often used to reject parole pleas and emphasised the need for clarity and justification in such decisions. It directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Director General of Prisons to design uniform forms and provide training to officers to ensure a fair, efficient, and transparent parole process across the state.