Bihar poll results won’t affect Karnataka politics: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah at the inauguration of Mysuru Division Job Fair in Mysuru on Friday.

Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday categorically stated that the outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections would have no bearing on Karnataka’s political landscape. Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport, he said election results in one state do not influence another. However, he expressed confidence that the INDI Bloc would defeat the Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) government, citing a strong wave of support witnessed during Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra. “If invited, I will campaign for the INDIA Bloc,” he said.

Reacting to the so-called “November Revolution,” Siddaramaiah remarked, “Change itself is not a revolution. Whatever is said about it, the media should ignore such talk.”

Addressing the controversy over restrictions on using school premises for organizational activities, he clarified that the order was first issued in 2013 under then Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and applies to all organizations, not just the RSS.

On the social and economic survey, Siddaramaiah said it was a comprehensive population study, not a backward-class survey. “Even Infosys founders must understand this survey covers everyone — rich and poor alike,” he said, dismissing misconceptions.

Responding to claims by an Andhra Pradesh minister about higher investments there, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka remains the top destination for investors. “Large-scale projects, including iPhone manufacturing, have come to our state,” he noted.

On allegations by the Contractors’ Association about ongoing commission practices, he said, “If they have evidence, they should approach the court. Such claims are politically motivated.”