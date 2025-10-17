Saturday, October 18, 2025
HomeStateBihar poll results won’t affect Karnataka politics: CM Siddaramaiah
State

Bihar poll results won’t affect Karnataka politics: CM Siddaramaiah

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
118

Siddaramaiah dismissed the “November Revolution” claims, saying mere change isn’t revolution and media should ignore it.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah at the inauguration of Mysuru Division Job Fair in Mysuru on Friday.

Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday categorically stated that the outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections would have no bearing on Karnataka’s political landscape. Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport, he said election results in one state do not influence another. However, he expressed confidence that the INDI Bloc would defeat the Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) government, citing a strong wave of support witnessed during Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra. “If invited, I will campaign for the INDIA Bloc,” he said.

Reacting to the so-called “November Revolution,” Siddaramaiah remarked, “Change itself is not a revolution. Whatever is said about it, the media should ignore such talk.”

Addressing the controversy over restrictions on using school premises for organizational activities, he clarified that the order was first issued in 2013 under then Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and applies to all organizations, not just the RSS.

On the social and economic survey, Siddaramaiah said it was a comprehensive population study, not a backward-class survey. “Even Infosys founders must understand this survey covers everyone — rich and poor alike,” he said, dismissing misconceptions.

Responding to claims by an Andhra Pradesh minister about higher investments there, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka remains the top destination for investors. “Large-scale projects, including iPhone manufacturing, have come to our state,” he noted.

On allegations by the Contractors’ Association about ongoing commission practices, he said, “If they have evidence, they should approach the court. Such claims are politically motivated.”

Previous article
Youth Cong demands probe into threats against Kharge
Next article
Opposition leader R. Ashoka writes to NCW seeking urgent intervention over alarming assault cases.
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.