Opposition leader R. Ashoka writes to NCW seeking urgent intervention over alarming assault cases.

BJP urges NCW to probe rising sexual assaults on girls in Karnataka

Bengaluru

Karnataka Opposition Leader R. Ashoka has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking immediate intervention over the growing number of sexual assaults on girls across the state. He urged the commission to dispatch a fact-finding team to assess the ground situation and submit a report.

Ashoka said that the state’s law and order had “completely collapsed,” citing official data indicating 979 sexual assault cases in just four months, including 114 incidents in Bengaluru. He alleged that women and children were living in fear due to the Congress government’s “criminal inaction.”

Referring to recent incidents, Ashoka highlighted the rape and murder of a tribal girl in Mysuru, belonging to the Hakki Pikki community, and the suicide of a woman librarian in Kalaburagi following alleged workplace harassment. “These tragedies reflect not only a policing failure but also a moral and administrative breakdown,” he said.

In his letter, Ashoka expressed “grave anguish” over the surge in crimes against women and minors, stressing that the statistics reveal a total failure of deterrence and governance.

“The BJP will not remain silent while our sisters and daughters are unsafe,” he asserted, urging the NCW to take suo motu cognisance of the situation.

He demanded that the NCW constitute a high-level delegation to visit Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Bengaluru, interact with victims’ families, and hold the government accountable for its lapses in ensuring women’s safety and dignity.