NO TO INFOCENSUS

CM questions Sudha Murty’s refusal to join Karnataka caste survey

Despite clarifications, misconceptions remain; Siddaramaiah questioned if Infosys leaders understand the survey fully.

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and MP Sudha Murty for refusing to participate in the state’s caste-based socio-economic survey, questioning their understanding of the exercise and suggesting their decision stemmed from misinformation.

“Are the people from Infosys some kind of experts?” Siddaramaiah asked, adding that the survey covers seven crore people and collects economic, educational, and social data from all sections of society. He further emphasised that welfare schemes such as Shakti, offering free bus rides to women, and Gruha Lakshmi, providing financial support to women heads of households, include beneficiaries from upper castes and various economic backgrounds.

The chief minister noted that despite repeated clarifications by government ministers, misconceptions about the survey persisted. “It’s a survey of the people of the state. Just because they are Infosys, do they know everything?” he remarked.

The Murthys had declined participation, citing that they do not belong to backward communities and refused to provide personal details. Their decision drew reactions from several state leaders. Minister Priyank Kharge questioned whether BJP leaders influenced Sudha Murty, highlighting her role as an inspiration to many generations and arguing that opting out entirely was unnecessary.

The socio-economic and educational survey, conducted between September 22 and October 12 (extended in Bengaluru to October 24), aims to comprehensively map the social and economic status of Karnataka’s population. While Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Labour Minister Santhosh Lad expressed respect for Murty’s decision, others view the refusal as counterproductive to government initiatives.